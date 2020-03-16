Dillons changes store hours, now hiring

As grocery stores across the nation work to keep up with the growing demand for cleaning supplies and respond to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Dillons says it's hiring.

The grocer, along with other Kroger-owned brands, Baker's and Gerbes, said it seeks to fill immediate positions throughout the store and with its pick up service.

"America’s grocer, we are here for our customers and communities when they need us most, with open stores and openhearted hospitality. To help keep our stores stocked with fresh, affordable food and essentials, we’re now hiring," said the grocery store in a release.

On Sunday, Dillons announced its 24-hour locations were scaling back hours from 6:00 a.m to midnight.

In Wichita, the change affects the locations at Central and Rock Road and 21st and Maize Road in Wichita, 800 NW. 25th Street in Topeka and 3200 Plaza E. Drive in Hutchinson. All other stores will adhere to normal business hours.