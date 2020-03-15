Dillons changing hours in response to coronavirus

Dillons is one of the grocery stores across the nation changing its hours in response to coronavirus.

In a statement the grocery store said to focus on cleaning and replenishment, hours at its 24-hour locations will be 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.(midnight) until further notice. This change impacts the stores and locations listed below. All other stores will adhere to normal business hours.

Wichita

Dillons Marketplace - 7707 E Central (Central & Rock)

Dillons Marketplace - 10222 W. 21st (21st and Maize)

Topeka

Dillons – 800 NW 25th Street

Hutchinson

Dillons Marketplace #97 – 3200 Plaza E Drive