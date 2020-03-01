Disc golf tournament benefits local veteran suicide prevention group

A local club took advantage of the beautiful weather on Saturday and organized a disc golf tournament benefiting veterans.

Dawn to Dusk Disc Club in Topeka is proof that sports can bring people together.

"Everybody can play disc golf and have fun at it," said Club President Al McKellips.

Member Joe Gipson said, "It's an individual sport, but at the same time it's a team sport. It's competitive, but you're also cheering each other on."

Many members of the club are also veterans.

McKellips said, "We have Fort Riley that's real close, Leavenworth and of course we have the VA hospital here in Topeka, so it's kind of a no brainer for us to put on a veterans tournament."

The tournament benefits the local veteran suicide prevention group, 'Military Veteran Project.'

Club member and veteran Virgil Nunnery said, "Suicide rate in this country is pretty bad and I've lost people from it."

Gipson is also a veteran. He said, "I've lost a lot of friends to it and I'd like to see the number go down."

The most recent data shows over 6,000 veterans died in 2017 by suicide.

McKellips said, "Anytime you can help prevent that by providing programs for them, or helplines or whatever it is that they need to get through the crisis that they're going through."

Through a sport they love and a cause close to their hearts, Dawn to Dusk Disc Club hopes to make a big impact on the community.

Member Nicholas Earling said, "Anytime I can help out a fellow veteran, that's my goal."