Discarded cigarette blamed for apartment fire

Fire investigators say a discarded cigarette is to blame for an apartment fire Thursday.

Just before 11 a.m., crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex in the 550 block of north Nims.

When crews got on scene, there was smoke coming from a three story apartment building. Crews were able to find the fire on a third story balcony on the north side of the building.

"It just got up into the structure and the wind was blowing the smoke throughout the entire structure," said Wichita Fire Marshal Stuart Bevis.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators say three units may not be liveable for a while due to fire and water damage. They're reminding residents to remember to properly dispose of any smoking materials. Dry, windy conditions can lead to devastating incidents.