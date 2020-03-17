Districts respond to state's closure of K-12 schools for rest of year

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly's decision to close all K-12 schools in the state through the end of the spring semester brings on many questions and uncertainties for parents and students across Kansas.

After the big-time announcement Tuesday, Eyewitness News reached out to local school districts about what this means for parents, students, teachers and school staff members.

Representing the state's largest district, Wichita Public Schools (USD 259) Superintendent, Dr. Alicia Thompson issued a letter to parents in the district. Tuesday evening, she took questions at a news conference.

"I understand the hardship that school closure places on our families, as well as the social and emotional impact it may have on our students. I also realize that this announcement raises a lot of questions for you," Thompson writes. "It does for our WPS team too. Many district leaders have been working together this week, and will continue to do so, in order to work out answers to all of these questions. More information will be available in the coming days."

Thompson says school buildings will be closed for traditional classes, starting Monday (March 23), but learning will continue. It will just look different.

"Kansas districts have been directed to develop 'coronavirus learning plans,'" Thompson says. "Exactly what that looks like for (Wichita Public Schools) is yet to be determined. It is important for you to understand that while school will look different, learning will continue in some form. There will be no delivery of any type of instruction to students prior to Monday, March 30, 2020."

Spring sports and events like prom will not happen as scheduled.

"I know how important this time is for our students and their families, and I'm sorry that your students will not get the opportunities they have been looking forward to," Thompson says. "As we plan for the future, we will talk about how we will celebrate the accomplishments of our graduates in an appropriate manner."

Thompson emphasizes that high school seniors will still be able to graduate.

"I will be working with our Board of Education and our high school leaders to determine what needs to be done in order to allow our graduating seniors to complete graduation requirements and receive their high-school diplomas," Thompson says. "Detailed information will be sent to seniors and their families in the next several weeks."

Another main point Thompson emphasized is that meals for students will continue.

"We are working on a plan to provide breakfast and lunch to students through the remainder of the school year," Thompson says. "We will send you additional information soon about detailed arrangements for grab-and-go meals which will be available at no cost to children 18 and under, distributed at locations throughout our community."