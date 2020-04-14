Do stay-at-home orders need extended? Health officer gives recommendation

Kansas' statewide stay-at-home order expires Sunday (April 19), followed by Sedgwick County's local order next Thursday (April 23). The expiration dates were set as points to evaluate the orders' effectiveness and determine whether the restrictions need to continue.

While initial timelines on both orders coming to an end over the next several days, the projected peak of COVID-19 in Kansas won't hit until the end of this month, health officials say.

Eyewitness News Tuesday spoke with Sedgwick County Health Officer Garold Minns who says at least for Sedgwick County, the stay-at-home order needs to be expanded until mid May.

He recommends the extension, saying the stay-at-home order should remain in place until it's clear we're past peak infection of COVID-19.

"I think we have to continue what we're doing now until we see we're clearly past the peak and things are starting to settle down and there are fewer cases," Dr. Minns says.

Minns says if we abandon social distancing and stay-at-home orders before we hit peak infection, the number of cases will go up significantly.

"So there's two objectives here," he says. "We want to make sure our health-care facilities aren't overwhelmed, which that's why we'd like to see the peak and know we're on the downside. "And we also want to keep as few (people) getting this infection as possible."

Dr. Minns says it's also important to realize that no matter how long the limitations last, the virus will still be circulating in the community. He says no matter when the stay-at-home orders are lifted, everyone should continue taking precautions.

"Even after we're pretty comfortable, we're able to avoid an overwhelming of our hospitals and clinics, we think the number of infections is going to be a lower level. The virus will still be circulating in our community and we still won't have a vaccine, and there will still be people who get it," Dr. Minns says.

Dr. Minns says the county is using the experience of other cities who had the outbreak first to make a decision about extending the stay-at-home order.