Dockum Drug Store sit-in participant reflects on historic Civil Rights moment

Nearly 62 years has passed since the historic Dockcum Drug Store sit-in that stands out as a defining moment in the fight for equal rights. The sit-in that took place at a Wichita drug store led to the integration of segregated businesses across the U.S.

Today, the piece of history where Civil Rights advocates stood their ground sits at the current site of the Ambassador Hotel in downtown Wichita at the corner of Douglas and Broadway.

Eyewitness News Monday (June 8) sat down with one of the sit-in participants who says he's glad to see that the next generation continues to stand up for what they believe is right.

In July 1958, Dr. Galyn Vesey, along with his friends from the local NAACP chapter in Wichita decided it was time for a change.

"The way we fought was to be there, on those counters, let it be known we came there for service and we were not going anywhere until we got it, never knowing what might happen," Dr. Vesey, now 83, says of the decision to take a stand while sitting at the Dockum Drug Store.

The lunch counter sit-in was a peaceful protest.

"We may get ourselves arrested by going in places like Dockum, sitting down, not getting served and not getting up so other people could use them," Dr. Vesey says.

The peaceful demonstration carried on daily for three weeks until the drug store's owner gave in.

"He made the comment, 'serve them. I'm losing too much money,'" Dr. Vesey remembers.

A bronze sculpture was built at Chester I. Lewis Reflection Square Park, which is about a block away from the original Dockum Drug Store.

"Much of the time, maybe not always, it's the youth who bring about change," Dr. Vesey says.

He sees a similar movement happening today with youth fighting for justice. But the fight, Dr. Vesey says needs to be with words and actions, not violence.

"The stealing, the riots, I wish that hadn't happened because it kind of darkened to those who were trying to do the right thing," he says.

Dr. Vesey hopes those fighting peacefully don't give up.

"Good things come to those who wait," he says.