Doctor battling COVID-19 in SW Kansas also faced with immigration concerns

Healthcare workers run the risk of infection every day in the fight against COVID-19.

The estimated 12,000 immigrant nurses and doctors in the United States working on their visas face another threat with the possibility of their family being deported if illness takes them out of work.

Dr. Akshath Kamath has worked at Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, Kansas, for the last seven years.

“I love and enjoy taking care of my patients,” he said.

Dr. Kamath is from India and is working in the U.S. on an H1-b visa. He applied for his green card in 2013 and has been waiting to become a U.S. citizen ever since.

“There is a backlog which goes back to 2009 as of right now,” Dr. Kamath said.

With 606 cases of COVID-19 in Seward County, the third-most in the state, Dr. Kamath says he knows it’s likely he’ll eventually get sick.

“There’s about 17 or 18 COVID-19 patients in the hospital,” he said.

But catching the virus itself is not his concern.

“It’s not what would happen to me if I were to get it, but what were to happen to my family if something happens to me,” Dr. Kamath said.

Dr. Kamath’s wife is from India and they have a three-year-old daughter. If he is sick and unable to work or if he dies, the rules of his visa would require his wife and daughter to be deported.

“They will be deported back to our home county,” Dr. Kamath said. “My wife has been here for seven years, my daughter was born here, so they have roots here in the United States.”

According to the US Customs and Immigration Services, there are 12,000 healthcare workers in the U.S. on an H1-b visa. Dr. Kamath says there are about 300 doctors in Kansas in the same situation.

He’s a member of Physicians for American Healthcare Access (PAHA), a national group that’s fighting to get immigrant healthcare workers on the top of the list for green cards.

Dr. Kamath said Senator Jerry Moran reached out to him to inform Dr. Kamath of his plan to work on the Workforce Resilience Act, a proposed part of the next stimulus bill that would help keep immigrant healthcare workers and their families in the U.S.

Until that day comes, Dr. Kamath says he’ll live in fear for his wife and daughter.