Doctor busts myths about online orders from overseas and coronavirus

With the spread of cornoavirus cases comes the spread of rumors about risk levels. Among those rumors is that you can get the virus from items shipped from overseas.

Jim Zeiner, owner of Wichita business, Zeiner's Angler Supply, says most of his products are made in China. He says he opens boxes from the country daily and doesn't want his customers to worry.

Dr. Garold Minns, Dean of the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Wichita, says anyone who orders a package from China, or anywhere overseas, should be fine.

"Inanimate objects, it's unlikely you can get (coronavirus) from that," Dr. Minns says. "It doesn't live forever out in the environment, so it has a different lifespan, just on the surface of things."

Dr. Minns says he believes the virus only lives for one to two days and can only be transferred by person-to-person contact.

"Well, we believe it's mainly spread the same way influenza is," he says. "It's by people coughing into the air and then you breathe that air. Or, if someone coughed, sneezed in their hands, got it on their hands, and then you shake hands with them, and then you ruby your eye or something like that, you could get it from them."

Zeiner says he was nervous at first about opening the boxes, but feels better after hearing the explanation from Dr. Minns for why you won't catch the virus from a shipped package.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has a plan in place in case the coronavirus spreads to Kansas. This plan includes working with other state and national agencies.

The KDHE says it continues to receive daily information from the CDC, the department of health and human services and the World Health Organization on any new developments with the coronavirus.