Doctor with Ascension Via Christi gives insight into what hospitals are seeing as KS starts to reopen

Encouraging trends in relatively low hospitalization rates and few deaths are key contributors for Kansas Governor Laura Kelly moving along the phased-in plan to reopen the state's economy.

With many businesses across Kansas cleared to open this week, Michael Schwanke reached out to local health experts for insight into what hospitals are seeing with looser restrictions being implemented.

Tuesday, Ascension Via Christi Anesthesiologist Dr. Justin Sandall shared some positive updates while expressing the importance of continuing to follow guidelines in place to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19.

