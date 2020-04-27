Doctors explain advice to extend stay-at-home order in Sedgwick County

Sedgwick County was one of the first in Kansas to enact a stay-at-home order (before the statewide order at the end of March) and could soon begin to ease restrictions.

But a group of medical professionals encourages the county to delay reopening at least one week to get a better picture of how much the virus has spread.

Dr. Tom Moore, an infectious-disease specialist with Wesley Medical Center is among 10 Sedgwick County doctors who wrote the county about concerns with reopening too soon. Not only do the doctors want to delay reopening, they want to put an emphasis on the same social-distancing practices people are using now when that time does come.

"Whether or not the county recommends to reopen the community or not, we still need to have plans in place because this virus is so contagious and it is impossible to predict reliably who is going to have a problem from it and who won't," Dr. Moore says.

Dr. Moore says with a lack of testing in Sedgwick County, it's impossible to tell if the county has peaked.

"Where are we now with the virus? It is impossible to say," he says. "We need more testing to be able to discern where we are or even have a rough idea where we are."

Personally, Dr. Moore says his main concern with Sedgwick County is that reopening too soon and possibly falling behind the curve when it comes to the virus could overwhelm hospitals and essentially rewind Sedgwick County to a place of having to start over in response to the spread.

"My biggest concern is relaxing the restrictions and enduring a deluge of critically ill patients that we cannot save, and then having to try go get people to go back to where we were," he says. "It is going to be very difficult to put the genie back into the bottle."

Sedgwick County is still waiting from the governor's office before moving forward with reopening.