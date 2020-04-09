Doctors uncertain about duration of COVID-19 restrictions

As we begin the downhill stretch of the 30-day Stay-At-Home order, what can we expect next? Will the quarantine restrictions be extended or will we slowly return to some sense of normalcy?

Doctors aren't sure exactly what we can expect in the next couple months, as they're primary focus is flattening the curve.

In addressing the nation, President Donald Trump says, “We’re going to be back to good health soon in my opinion. We’re making a lot of progress.”

Comments like these, trying to instill some optimism during this pandemic, have people looking for the light at the end of the tunnel.

“We’re talking about it but again, we’re all dealing with a lot of unknowns about this virus,” said infectious disease Dr. Garold Minns at the KU School of Medicine.

Dr. Minns said one of the biggest unknowns is exactly when the peak will hit in Kansas.

“People are projecting a surge at a certain time but that’s purely a projection. Seeing when the number of cases every week starts going down, that will be a sigh of relief,” said Dr. Minns.

That downturn is when Dr. Minns said officials can start forming a return to normalcy plan. He said it’s not realistic to remain isolated forever but the question is, what are the next baby steps and when can we take them?

“We all hope that it’s in June sometime but that’s hope, it’s not science," Dr. Minns says.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases says, “The thing we’ve got to be careful of is that we don’t then take that good news and think that we might be able to pull back a bit.”

“Now how can we start returning things to normal, but not all at a sudden because we don’t want the surge to come back all of a sudden,” says Minns.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has just started discussing a future plan of action for when current mandates expire. County administrators like Will Johnson in Butler County said future plans aren't being formed right now and the county will continue to follow state and federal instruction.

