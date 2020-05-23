Doctors wait to see if Memorial Day Weekend activities cause coronavirus cases to spike

As people spend time at lakes and open camp grounds during Memorial Day weekend, medical professionals say they are waiting to see if it causes a spike in coronavirus cases.

Hospitalization and infection numbers have been low in Sedgwick County and doctors here in Wichita say that may change in the coming weeks.

Doctor Mark Mosley, an emergency room physician at Wesley Medical Center, says it takes weeks for the virus the present itself in a person.

“We know that from the time that you're infected that 80 percent of the people will have either no symptoms or very mild symptoms, to the point they may not even completely be aware that they're sick. And those people get symptoms about day two to five,” says Mosley.

He says there is no way for any medical professional to predict if there will or will not be a spike in cases within the next few weeks, he says we will have to wait and see.

“It would be foolish to make any kind of assessment, until you're at least 10 to 14 days after the time that things have become open and free before you actually know what's already happened because until people start coming into the ER and the hospitals on day seven to 10… you don't know what happened 10 days ago,” says Mosley.

He also says if people continue to social distance themselves from others, wear masks and wash their hands that will help slow the spread of the virus.

“While you can play the odds and not wear a mask and you can play the odds and not obey the social distancing, you could probably prove to others that you didn't infect them. If you're wrong, you may be responsible for another person's death,” says Mosley.

Doctor Mosley says to please keep that in mind during this holiday or any day for that matter. He says to stay safe to not only protect yourself but others.