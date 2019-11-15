Doctors warn about an increase in lice in eyelash extensions

If you have eyelash extensions, you may want to take extra precautions when it comes to cleaning them.

Optometrists say they're seeing an increase in cases of lash lice, known as Demodex, because people are not cleaning them properly, leading to an increase in bacteria and infections.

Hillary Weimer, a cosmetologist at 'A Better U Salon & Boutique' says when you first get your lashes done, you should avoid contact with water for the first 24 hours.

"After that, you can wash them. Don't use any oil based products. Just be careful, don't pull at them. If they're put on correctly, you should have no problem with them staying and taking care of them."

If you got your lashes done an start feeling itchiness, redness, and inflammation, or start noticing the lice you might want to see a doctor.

Eyelash-lice are just like having head lice, which could be transferred to anyone.