Document details evidence leading to arrest in random stabbing in NE Wichita

A probable cause affidavit unveiled Monday details grounds for arrest in connection with a woman's random stabbing in northeast Wichita and tips leading to the arrest of 30-year-old Wade Dunn.

In addition to piecing together the connection to Dunn, the affidavit provides further information on the injuries of the woman he attacked and how a neighbor helped her before emergency crews arrived on the scene.

A little before noon Sept. 23, a man called 911 from a neighborhood near 17th North and Rock Road to report a woman bleeding. He told the dispatcher it appeared the woman may have been stabbed.

A Wichita police officer arrived on the scene and found the woman lying in the grass with multiple severe injuries. The 28-year-old woman reported her baby was inside her house alone. The baby was found in the home unharmed and Sedgwick County EMS arrived on scene and transported the woman to Wesley Medical Center.

"At the hospital, it was discovered that (the woman) had multiple deep and severe cut injuries all over her body including her head, neck, arms, chests and feet," the affidavit says.

The man who called 911 reported he was home when the woman -- a neighbor -- knocked on his door, waking him up from a nap. He came outside and found the woman covered in blood. He stayed with her until help arrived.

The man reported the woman told him an unknown man approached her while she was loading items into her vehicle and stabbed her multiple times. Police identify Dunn as the attacker.

Tips included information that a man matching Dunn's description was seen walking in the area of the attack about the time that it happened. One woman reported watching video on her home surveillance system and seeing the suspect throw items in the storm drain outside her house. Items recovered from the storm drain include an extra large black t-shirt with a company logo on the front and a bent fillet knife and sheath.

A couple days after the attack, a WPD officer obtained video from another neighbor.

"On this video, the suspect can be seen walking from east to the west by himself. He looks over his shoulder and then runs into (the woman's) driveway," the affidavit says. "The attack lasts approximately 17 seconds and then the suspect runs to the west in view of (another neighbor's) camera."

On Sept. 27, four days after she was attacked, the injured woman told a detective she was in her driveway, loading laundry into her vehicle and started to walk back inside her house when she heard someone run up her driveway.

She says she turned and saw and unknown man running at her with a knife in his right hand,

"(The woman) reported that the male never made a statement to her," the affidavit says.

The woman told the detective she told the man she was a mother and asked him to stop.

The affidavit says the man eventually did stop stabbing her, looked around and ran off.

"(The woman) attempted to call 911 on her cell phone, but was unable to do so because it was covered in blood," the affidavit says. "(She) then began banging on neighbors' doors to get help."

In all, a forensic nurse reported the woman suffered 30 separate wounds all over her body, including to her head, neck, arms, wrists, legs and toes.

Evidence led police to identify Dunn as their primary suspect. Dunn failed to return to Mirror, Inc., Residential Re-entry Center in Wichita after leaving the halfway house on a pass on the morning of Sept. 23.

On surveillance video from the facility, the affidavit says Dunn is seen leaving the property wearing the same shirt an officer later found in the storm drain near where the attack happened.

When he didn't return to Mirror, Inc., the complaint against Dunn says the Bureau of Prisons notified the U.S. Marshal Service, made an escape order and notified local and federal agencies to search for him.

A WPD officer learned a friend picked Dunn up and was possibly in the area of 1000 South Main Street in Wichita. The officer went to a home in that area.

"When (the officer) knocked on the door, it was answered by a male who he immediately recognized as Wade Dunn," the affidavit says. "(Dunn) slammed the door shut. Due to the knowledge of the federal warrant and the violent nature of this crime, (the officer) kicked the door open and took (Dunn) into custody just inside the front door."

Dunn's shoes appeared to be the same as those the stabbing-attack suspect wore in neighborhood surveillance video and those shoes appeared to have a dried red substance on them, the affidavit says. Dunn also had multiple healing cuts on the top of his right hand.

A WPD detective also contacted Dunn's mother who reported that on Sept. 23, her son came to the home where she stays and reported Dunn had blood on his shorts and injuries to his hand.

"(Dunn) stated that those injuries and blood came from falling while playing basketball," the affidavit says.

A detective in this case also reviewed phone calls Dunn made from the Sedgwick County Jail following his arrest for the stabbing. In these conversations, Dunn discusses the case.

Further evidence from Wichita Transit includes video showing Dunn getting onto a bus at 21st and Rock Road a little after the attack happened on Sept. 23. The affidavit says the video from 12:23 p.m. Sept. 23, shows Dunn getting onto a bus at 21st and Rock Road, wearing a black tank top, baggy blue shorts, and high-top Nike shoes. This is the same clothing video from the neighborhood where the attack happened shows the suspect wearing as he fled the scene.

The affidavit further identifies Dunn as a documented gang member with the Insane Clown Posse criminal street gang.

