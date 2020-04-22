Dodge City McDonald's closes after 2 employees test positive for COVID-19

The McDonald's restaurant at 703 W. Wyatt Earp Blvd. has closed temporarily after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The owner and operator, Jamie Kuehl, tells The Dodge City Globe, the store closed out of an abundance of caution and to deep clean.

Kuehl said the store is expected to re-open with limited hours later in the week. The re-opening will include daily wellness checks with all employees, continued deep cleanings, face masks and gloves for all employees, adhering to social distancing guidelines and enhanced hygiene procedures.

Kuehl said the employees who tested positive for the disease produced by the novel coronavirus are currently under medical care.

“Our people are the heart and soul of the McDonald’s family,” Kuehl said. “We are keeping these employees in our thoughts for a fast and full recovery.”

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, there are currently 208 cases of COVID-19 in Ford County as of Wednesday.

Last week, county administrator. J.D. Gilbert said the growing number of cases was linked to people "not practicing social distancing and/or observing the stay-at-home order leading to more exposures to close contacts."