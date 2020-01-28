Dodge City PD: Officer not running lights and sirens before deadly crash

The Dodge City Police Department released the following statement on Tuesday regarding a crash that happened Saturday between a police cruiser and passenger vehicle. It resulted in the death of a 26-year-old Vanessa Guzman.

"Our community is reeling over a recent traffic accident that claimed the life of Vanessa Guzman and injured a DCPD officer. Our heartfelt and deepest condolences go out to Ms. Guzman’s family, friends, and loved ones who have been impacted by this tragedy.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is thoroughly investigating this accident with our full cooperation. The DCPD has not used dash cameras since we converted to body-worn cameras in 2016. However, we have recovered the officer’s body-worn camera video prior to the accident and have given it to KHP. The DCPD is conducting a parallel internal investigation into the accident pursuant to departmental policy.

Both investigations will take time to resolve, and we ask the community to have patience and support all of those impacted by this terrible accident. We will continue to be as transparent as possible and release information that doesn’t directly affect the investigation.

We have also met with Guzman family members to allow them to review body-worn camera footage of the accident and ask questions.

The DCPD has a very restrictive policy regarding when officers are authorized to respond as an emergency vehicle with lights and sirens due to the dangers created by driving contrary to traffic laws. The call the officer was responding to is covered under that policy, but each call has many moving parts that can impact the decision to drive with lights and siren. The information being reported and relayed to the officers will be what they depend on to make that assessment. The officers responding to this call had received information while in route that led them to downgrade their response from lights and sirens. At the time of the crash, the officer was still responding to the call but was not responding as an emergency vehicle under lights and sirens."