Dodge City woman killed in crash with patrol car

Dodge City woman identified after she was killed in a crash involving a police vehicle early Saturday morning.

Dodge City police say officers were driving westbound on Wyatt Earp after being dispatched to a break-in in progress on a property on 28th Street. They say as the officers were passing Matt Down Lane, another car entered the intersection northbound. That's when the patrol vehicle struck the passenger's side of the vehicle.

Officers say driver Vanessa Guzman was ejected from the vehicle and was the only occupant. They attempted lifesaving efforts until EMS arrived, but Guzman was pronounced dead at the scene.

One officer involved in the accident was transported to a local hospital, but is in stable condition.

The Kansas Highway Patrol has this accident under investigation.