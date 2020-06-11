Dodge City closes City Hall to public after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Administration for the City of Dodge City Thursday reports City Hall is closed to public access until further notice after an employee at City Hall tests positive for COVID-19.

“We were notified this morning that one of our employees within City Hall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating,” says City Manager Nick Hernandez. “We have also closed City Hall until further notice while additional testing and monitoring of employees takes place.”

Dodge City reports other employees who had contact with the city employee who tested positive for the virus were sent for testing and instructed to self quarantine until cleared by health officials.

Hernandez says Dodge City staff have followed safety procedures implemented before City Hall reopened to the public on June 1. Protocols included wearing face masks when assisting the public, washing or sanitizing hands frequently and staying behind previously-installed plexiglass barriers at public counters.

Dodge City's administration reports the Ford County Health Department will conduct contact tracing "to find and monitor other potential exposures."

The city says while City Hall is closed to the public, Municipal Court will continue to operate by appointment only and for scheduled hearings.

Those needing to pay a utility bill can do so online, place a check or cash in the dropbox on the north side of City Hall with your paper bill and account information, or call 620-253-7533 for assistance in English or 620-253-6879 for assistance in Spanish, to pay over the phone.

To schedule an inspection or permit review, call 620-225-8105 or download permits and licensing applications on the city's website.