Dodge City hosting free dental clinic Feb. 7 and 8

It's Dodge City's turn to host an annual effort to treat people who can't afford dental care or don't have insurance to cover needed work on their teeth.

The free dental clinic, Kansas Mission of Mercy, is set for Feb. 7 and 8 at Dodge City's Western State Bank Expo Center, 11333 US-283. The Kansas Mission of Mercy provides free cleanings, fillings and extractions for children and adults.

While the clinic is free, dentists helping with the effort aren't taking appointments with care on a first-come, first-served basis.

With patients coming from across Kansas, as well as from neighboring states, organizers say people planning to take advantage of the free dental care should be prepared to wait several hours.

"Registration opens at 5:30 a.m. each day. There is no eligibility, income, or residency requirements for patients, although they should bring a list of current medications, allergies, and health conditions with them," organizers say.

You can learn more about the Kansas Mission of Mercy and the services provided, or donate to the annual cause on the Kansas Dental Association website.