Dodge City remaining in Phase 1 of plan to reopen city-owned facilities

When it comes to its plan to reopen city-owned facilities and operation, the City of Dodge City on Friday announced it will remain in Phase 1 for an additional two weeks, starting from Monday (May 18).

"This decision was made in response to

Governor (Laura) Kelly's announcement that she had revised her Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas, to include Phase 1.5," the city says.

“I want to reiterate that the City’s plan only applies to the city-owned facilities and operations,” says Dodge City Manager Cherise Tieben. “While we do have the authority to be open as an essential operation, we feel it is in the best interest of our employees and our community to follow the intent and spirit of the governor’s orders. We continue provide almost all of our services that were offered previously; we are simply doing the work in a different fashion.”

Under Phase 1 of the city's plan, employees will continue teleworking as they're able. They will continue to serve residents through temporary

At a special meeting of the City Commission on Friday, May 15, 2020, Tieben presented a recommendation to the Commission to track local COVID-19 numbers, and continue with Phase 1 for city-owned facilities and operations until no earlier than June 1. Dates to enact the second and third phases of the City’s plan have also been pushed back at a minimum of two weeks form their initial projected date.

Continuing Phase 1 of the Dodge City's plan, employees will remain teleworking as able and will continue to serve residents through temporary phone lines, email, and online services, the city says.Residents can find more information on the City’s website, or by calling 620-225-8100.

Under the continuation of Phase 1, the City of Dodge City Public Transportation department will resume on-demand, or door-to-door, services, the city says."Preventative measures, based on CDC and KDHE guidelines, will be put in place for the protection of staff and the public."

Dodge City says three vehicles will be ready for operation from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and limited to three passengers at a time. Passengers can schedule rides by by calling the Public Transit dispatch number at 1-877-323-3626.

"Rides must be scheduled at least 24-hours in advance, and dispatch will require passengers to answer health screening questions at that time. There will be no charge for these services until the end of June 2020," the city says.