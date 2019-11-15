Dodge City toddler with rare condition receives million-dollar dose of life-saving medication

A Dodge City family is the first in the state to use a $2.1 million dose of potentially life-saving medication for their daughter's medical condition.

Reyna Diaz has a rare genetic disease that occurs in about 1 out of 11,000 births in the U.S. It's called spinal muscular atrophy or SMA.

Reyna's pediatrician, Dr. Ellen Losew, who works for the Hutchinson Clinic, says the condition can lead to muscle weakness and even death before age 2.

Reyna is almost 2, but thanks to the medication Zolgensma, she's expected to live longer.

Reyna's mom Jayne says at six months old, they started noticing some signs of slow development and a few months later her baby girl was diagnosed.

"To research it and see some of the outcomes for your child it was very scary," said Jayne.

The family was able to get the drug approved and paid for through their insurance. It was flown in on a special plane just for Reyna and for Dr. Losew to administer.

"Can you put a cost on a baby's life?" Questioned the pediatrician. "This is possibly a cure. So, to me, it's worth every bit of it."

While they don't know what the outcome will be, the Diaz family says they see Reyna progressing and gaining more strength in her upper body.

Dr. Losew says all babies born in Kansas are being screened for SMA through a pilot program because catching it early on is crucial.

"We were thankful that she was given the opportunity to have that and someone believed in it," said Jayne.

The Hutchinson Clinic says Zolgensma is so expensive due to research and development and the way it's made.