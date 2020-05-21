Dodge City's Boot Hill Casino gears up to reopen Friday

After being closed for more than two months, the Boot Hill Casino and Resort in Dodge City is wasting no time now that is has the green light to reopen.

The popular casino is reopening at 8 a.m. Friday (May 22).

"Business owners are begin smart about reopening, but I don't think (Ford County) is going to put any further restrictions on businesses than what the governor does," Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Anna Bjerken says.

Bjerken says casino traffic makes up a significant part of the local economy.

"Our community in this part of Kansas, it does rely heavily on tourism," she says. "You know, we've got our hotels and just the whole economic impact that goes with that with the restaurants and everything they bring to town."

But before anyone can enter the casino this weekend, it will implement temperature checks and health questions to customers and all staff. Masks will also be encouraged.

Boot Hill Casino and Resort General Manager Diane Giardine says she appreciates input from state officials, leading up to the casino's reopening.

"The Boot Hill Casino reopening plan has been approved by (the) Kansas Lottery, the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission and (the) Kansas Department of Health and Environment," Giardine says.

Precautions at the casino include limited slot machine availability, and no table games due to social distancing guidelines.