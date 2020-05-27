Dodging some rain Thursday

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that scattered showers will develop over south central and eastern Kansas during the overnight hours. Rainfall (except in a very few small spots) should not be heavy and flooding is not likely to be a big problem.

Showers and some rumbles of thunder will be possible again Thursday, especially for areas along and east of I-135. Temperatures will be close to 80 for much of the area. North winds will gust up to 30 mph for much of the afternoon.

It's back to sunshine and warmer weather for Friday and the beginning of the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy; few late night showers. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers/storms through early afternoon; mostly cloudy. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 77.

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 58.

Fri: High: 79 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 80 Low: 59 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 83 Low: 62 Becoming mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 86 Low: 66 Mostly sunny and windy.

Tue: High: 88 Low: 68 Mostly sunny and windy.

Wed: High: 90 Low: 69 Mostly sunny and windy.