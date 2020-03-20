Dodging some showers this weekend

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says a chance for showers will be coming over the weekend, but most of the rain will be fairly light. The best chance will come Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Rainfall amounts should be under .25" for most of the state.

Low temperatures will drop into the 20s for Saturday morning and clouds will start to increase for the afternoon. Highs will be back up near 50.

Sunday will start off with a chance for showers, but it looks a little drier in the afternoon. Highs will be back up in the mid 50s. There will be more chances for showers and storms coming early next week. Right now, severe storms are not likely for the area.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear; cold. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly cloudy; not as cold. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 51.

Tomorrow night: Turning cloudy; scattered rain showers. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 41.

Sun: High: 53 AM showers, remaining cloudy.

Mon: High: 62 Low: 39 Turning cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Tue: High: 72 Low: 51 AM showers, becoming mostly sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 77 Low: 48 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 57 Low: 55 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 53 Low: 48 AM showers and storms, then mostly cloudy.