Does Kansas deserve 'D' grade on social-distancing scoreboard?

Data from New York-based company Unacast shows Kansas has a 'D' grade for social distancing.

Some Kansas counties question the method for grading and say Unacast doesn't accurately represent how well people in those counties are doing with efforts in keeping distance to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Unacast uses software installed in social media, weather and gaming apps to track how well different areas and states are following social-distancing guidelines.

Norton County in northwest Kansas had an 'A' rating until last Friday when nearly 300 people in Norton cruised Main Street. This was one of several events in rural communities where people drag main streets of their towns to see each other safely, staying in their cars.

"It was done following the rules and regulations of social-distancing," Norton County Emergency Manager Robert Wyatt says. "Folks stayed in their cars. There were no outside activities."

The county's grade dropped to an 'F.' Norton County brought that back up to a 'D,' by Monday. One issue that brings scrutiny to Unacast's social-distancing scoreboard is that since people in rural communities have to drive longer for essential tasks, they say they might not be accurately represented.

Norton and other rural counties rely on agriculture, which requires a bit of driving. This could contribute to Unacast's low grades.

"These farmers still have to provide the services and essential functions for their farm, so it is going to require travel and it is going to be required to go outside their home," Wyatt says. "So I think it certainly impacts it. The farm community and the animals, livestock has to continue. It has to remain."

Wyatt says he has seen a decrease in traffic and activity in Norton, but as of Monday, the Unacast grade doesn't reflect that.