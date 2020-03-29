Dog delivers groceries to Colo. neighbor self-isolating due to coronavirus

A dog in Colorado is doing his part to help out during the coronavirus outbreak by delivering groceries to his quarantined neighbor, KKTV reports.

Sunny, a 7-year-old golden retriever, sits with his neighbor's grocery list in his mouth. (Source: KKTV/Gray News)

Sunny, a 7-year-old golden retriever, lives with his owner, Karen Eveleth, in Manitou Springs, Colorado. They’ve been neighbors with Renee Hellman for over a decade, and when she self-quarantined for her own health, the two thought of a clever way to help her get her groceries.

“She got the list. She gave it to Sunny. Sunny brought it to me,” Eveleth said. “I went to the store, got her her groceries, and he delivered them all to her.”

Sunny has been making trips back and forth from his house to Hellman’s house since the coronavirus outbreak started, weeks ago.

“What a wonderful thing, just a sweet thing,” Hellman said. “So, he started doing the schlepping, back and forth. It’s been fun. It’s been a real treat.”

Hellman has some underlying health issues and relies on oxygen to breathe. She says getting food and visits from the pup makes the days more bearable.

“Little things like Sunny coming over to visit is nice, and it makes you feel good. It’s a way of communicating,” she said.

Sunny also gets mail for Eveleth and even picks up trash when they go for walks. His owner says she hopes sharing this story will make people smile.

“Anybody can do something small that can be so helpful,” Eveleth said.

