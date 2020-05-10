Dog fostering family wakes up to a unique Mother's Day surprise

The non-profit Beauties and Beasts says it's seen a large increase in animal adoptions and people volunteering to foster them in the last past two months.

One foster dog, Chloe, was a stray found in late March when the animal shelter was closed to the public because of coronavirus.

That's when Beauty and Beasts stepped in to find her a temporary foster family.

"She was one of those dogs put on the euthanasia list because of resources and she didn't have a place to go and at the last minute we went ahead and found a foster for her." McRae Steven, a volunteer at Beauties and Beasts said.

After living with her foster family for a weeks, Steven said Chloe's behavior had changed.

"About 1:30 this morning I got a phone call from one of our fosters who said Chloe was acting a little strange." Steven said.

Chloe was going into labor, and gave birth to 6 healthy puppies on Mother's Day. No one knew she was pregnant.

"It was one of those things where she came into the shelter so malnourished so her bulking up just seemed like she was getting bigger." Steven said.

According to Steven, Beauties and Beasts usually spays and neuters new animals right away, but they couldn't with Chloe because of COVID-19.

"Through the month of April the vets weren't able to do spays and neuters it was emergency surgeries only." Steven said.

Steven said the past couple of months have been some of the busiest Beauty and Beasts has ever seen.

"I have not had a free moment in the last month and a half." Steven said.

"It's amazing, people realized their at home so they've had that time to spend at home with the dog to make sure its a right fit."

Now, dogs that have been in their care for months are finally finding forever homes.

"It's been amazing." Steven said. "Some dogs we've had in boarding who haven't been able to get placed in homes for quite some time have found homes."