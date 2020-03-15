Doing the neighborly thing in the time of coronavirus

With the overwhelming nature of the coronavirus, it has some people appealing to our better nature.

It's as panicked shoppers clear store shelves, with little left behind for anyone else.

Christopher Parisho, the Delano Neighborhood Association President,

said, "Hoarding and people buy stuff out of the store and things like that. I was trying to figure out a way to inspire them to do more positive things than selfish things."

It's easy to be selfish when the worry is protecting yourself and your family from the spread of COVID-19.

While some filled carts with toilet paper and hand sanitizer, Christopher Parisho, the president of the Delano Neighborhood Association, hopes people take stock and use this as an opportunity to support each other.

"Just watch out for each other. Help each other. I know that social distancing and stuff is important. You can still check in on your neighbor. If every neighbor checks on at least one or two neighbors, then we'll help each other out and get through these times that are a little difficult with the virus going around," said Parisho.

Parisho posted his neighborly message on social media over the weekend.

Wichita's Police Chief Gordon Ramsay shared a similar message to the community.

Parisho said, "Look out for each other kind of stuff. It just kind of fits right in with our attitude and outlook."

Parisho said it's not just his neighborhood where this can be done, but any.

"Got a couple neighbors that I've been checking on, There's one right next door," he said.

