Dole VA uses tele-medicine to connect patients with loved ones

Imagine having loved ones being treated at a hospital and not being able to visit them. It's a reality for several people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the Bob Dole VA Hospital is using the same technology some companies use to hold daily meetings remotely to connect patients virtually with their visitors.

Realizing hospitals would have to ban visitors to protect the patients inside was not pleasant for VA staff, but it had to be done.

While patients could still speak with loved ones over the phone, it certainly wasn't the same as seeing them.

The Dole VA purchased iPads solely for the purpose of scheduling video conferences for anyone who wanted to visit a loved one being cared for inside.

"They are also appreciative of this. It doesn't help to ease that not knowing what's going on and not being able to be there during the day and at all times," said Melicia Jordan-Yette, who works for the VA.

She said the program is not only a big hit with patients but even bigger for those who miss them.