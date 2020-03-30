Dollar General offers discount for medical, first responders, Nat'l Guard

Dollar General announced today it is providing a 10% discount on qualifying purchases for all medical personnel, first responders and activated National Guardsmen.

All you need to do is present your employment badge or ID at any Dollar General store.

“At Dollar General, we are deeply appreciative for the ongoing and brave work that our medical professionals, first responder communities and National Guard activated continue to perform during these unprecedented times,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO in a press release. “To demonstrate our heartfelt gratitude for these individuals’ tireless service to their communities, we are proud to help support them with this discount. On behalf of the entire Dollar General family, we would like to thank all of the physicians, nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, police officers, fire fighters, Guardsmen and other health care and front-line professionals working to support and care for our neighbors and communities.”

The discount will be offered through April 30, 2020 - but the company says that could be extended based upon the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.