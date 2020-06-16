Domino's delivery driver escapes car fire in Derby, saves pizza

A pizza delivery driver survived a frightening situation in Derby on Monday, and for good measure, saved the pizza from an inferno.

Tuesday evening, Myke in Derby shared a video of a car fire in which the flames engulfed the vehicle utilized by its driver for Domino's pizza deliveries.

Myke says the Domino's employee escaped the flames, still holding on to the pizza meant for delivery. He says the driver was sitting on the curb, holding pizza boxes while the car burned.

Myke credits the employee for going above and beyond and says he now plans to reach out to Dominoes to see if the company can help the driver get a new car.

“I”m not sure if the pizza made it to the customer in the end, but still…” Myke says.

