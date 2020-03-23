Donating supplies to Ascension Via Christi during COVID-19 outbreak Ascension Via Christi's hospitals continue to receive calls from individuals and companies wanting to donate unused personal protection equipment by temporarily closed companies wanting to put items to good use.

"The generosity and supportive nature of those who live in our community is amazing," said Kevin Strecker, chief operating officer for Ascension Via Christi's hospitals, noting that five parish schools from the Catholic Diocese of Wichita, with the assistance of two Newman University students, collected and donated hundreds of sanitization and PPE items that won't be needed this school year. "We are extremely grateful to our Catholic schools and to everyone else stepping up to help."

The following items are ones that will be needed as the COVID-19 pandemic continues for a period an unknown duration:

● Isolation gowns

● N95 and earloop masks

● Hand sanitizer

● Face shields and goggles

● Surface disinfectant

● Powered and controlled air purifying respirators (PAPRs and CAPRs)

● Non-sterile box gloves

Hand-carried items should be delivered between 9 a.m and 3 p.m. weekdays to the front entryway of the main entrance at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis; larger quantities of donations should be taken to the shipping/receiving dock on the north side of the hospital.

Questions about donations of these or other items should be directed to the Via Christi Foundation at 316-281-5157.

