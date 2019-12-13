Sedgwick County deputies help children enjoy Christmas shopping spree

Students from Cooper and Oaklawn elementary schools in the Derby school district received $100 each and assistance from Sedgwick County deputies to enjoy a holiday shopping spree, all thanks to donations from Wichita businessman Bill Warren.

Shopping at Derby's Target store Friday, some children bought Christmas presents for family members. Others left with toys for themselves.

"All the deputies I've talked to (Friday) night thought it was a neat opportunity (and) are already asking about doing it again next year," Sedgwick County Sheriff's Capt. Jared Schechter says.

The Sheriff's Office says it hopes Friday's outreach effort can become an annual event.