Donations needed for Wichita organization helping human-trafficking victims

A local organization committed to fighting sex trafficking in Wichita is in need of clothes toward its efforts to help people escape from trafficking and get a fresh start with their lives.

As part of its mission, the organization, ICT SOS makes what they appropriately call "fresh start bags," with help from several agencies across Wichita.

When a child or adult comes into care and needs clothes, hygiene items or other necessities, they can find them in a fresh start bag. Everything inside these bags are brand new.

The organization's biggest need currently is for clothing sized for teenage girls. This includes sweats, hoodies, tank tops, sports bras and underwear.

ICT SOS says the bags mean a lot to those who receive them.

Each bag contains about $200 worth of new items. If you'd like to help you can find a complete list of items that go into fresh start bags on the ICT SOS website.

You can also find a wish list created through Amazon.