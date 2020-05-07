Donations, trash pile up from more Kansans staying home

Air Capital Waste in Wichita reports a 30-percent increase in trash since Kansas' stay-at-home order started a little more than one month ago. That extra trash piles up at dumps and even finds its way to donation centers in town.

During the recently-lifted stay-at-home order, spring cleaning came early and now all that extra "stuff" is piling up fast. Crews with Air Capital waste are working longer hours and riving longer routes, trying to keep up, but still, trash bins fill up well before pick-up day.

"With the governor's order, we couldn't turn the service off. We re classified as a utility, if you will," says Mike Lechner with Air Capital Waste."So if we get notification from somebody that they have issues because of the COVID-19, then we work with them to try to accommodate that."

For donation centers the situation is frustrating with at-times overwhelming amounts to sort through, gut also rewarding with many people still wanting to donate and help causes including that of the DAV (Disabled American Veterans).

However, due to COVID-19 and the state's order, DAV thrift stores have been closed for weeks. In that time, piles of donations and trash sat longer in the stores' parking lots, leading to a spike in thefts. This is direct hit to the organization's cause of supporting military veterans and their families.

"When they dump,they dump their trash. When they donate, they donate the good stuff and then people come through and rummage it to get all the better stuff and they spread it out," says Eric Owens, Executive Director of Disabled American Veteran’s Thrift Stores, Inc."We've been coming for seven weeks to clean it up. It's gotten to the point where our trucks are full."