Donations 'way down' for Wichita's largest holiday-assistance program

Eleven days out from the start of its annual distribution, Sedgwick County's largest holiday assistance program needs help.

HumanKind (formerly Interfaith)Ministries says donations for Operation Holiday are "way down." The distribution of goods collected for the charitable effort begins Dec. 16 and carries on through Dec. 18.

HumanKind Ministries says you can make a difference with the annual holiday assistance program by donating nonperishable food and new or gently-used children's coats and blankets at collection sites throughout the Wichita. These sites include every Dillons store in the city as well as the Operation Holiday warehouse in the former Sears building at Towne West Square (4600 West Kellogg) at the northwest corner of the mall between Dick's Sporting Goods and Convergys.

HumandKind Ministries says it's received an abundance of adult coats and is no longer able to accept and store them.

You can find a full list of collection sites accepting nonperishable food items and children's coats here and hours you can donate here:

HumanKindWichita.org.

HumanKind Ministries says it can also use volunteer help year round to serve between 14,000 and 16,000 low-income families and individuals.

If you aren't able to donate time, but want to contribute more than a coat or no-perishable food item, you can donate money for the cause

here.

For information on collection boxes, or getting involved through donations, visit HumanKindWichita.org.

