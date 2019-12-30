Done with your Christmas tree? Recycle it

Ready to get rid of your Christmas tree? Sedgwick County Environmental Resources has set up more than a dozen locations across the county where you can recycle it!
Workers will grind the trees down into mulch, so make sure you remove all of the ornaments and tinsel.
You can pick up free mulch at each of the locations, if available.
Tree recycling is available through January 23rd. Check the list below for locations. If you live in a smaller town, you can check with your local government to find out about recycling services where you live.
Wichita:
Boston Park, 6655 E. Zimmerly
Buffalo Park, 10209 Hardtner
College Hill United Methodist Church, 1st and Erie
Earhart Environmental Magnet School, 4401 N. Arkansas
Edgemoor Park, 5815 E. 9th Street
Extension Education Center, 7001 W. 21st Street N.
Great Plains Nature Center, 6232 E. 29th Street N.
Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 Museum Blvd.
Osage Park, 2121 W. 31st Street S.
South Linwood Park, Hydraulic and Mt. Vernon
Sedgwick County:
Cheney, E. South Ave and Garfield
Clearwater, Chisholm Trail Sports Complex
Colwich, 115 N. 3rd Street
Derby, 2801 E. James
Garden Plain, at the Water Tower
Goddard, Means Park
Kechi, 107 Sioux Street
Maize, 201 S. Park
Mount Hope, 400 S. Thomas
Mulvane, 117 E. Main street
Park City, 6801 N. Hydraulic
Valley Center, Veteran’s Park