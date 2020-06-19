Don't Fall For It: Look out for text message offering free Trump-rally tickets

President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa on Saturday draws interest from across the region and beyond with many requesting tickets to be inside the BOK Center to see and hear the president.

Earlier this week, Trump's campaign touted more than 1 million ticket requests for the Tulsa rally. With that comes interest from many planning to go to Tulsa even though they may not get into the BOK Center.

Ahead of the rally, a text message circulates, claiming to have "free tickets" to the event. The message prompts its recipients to click on a link.

A call to the number sending the text directs you to a message saying it's not a working number. This text message likely could be a scam.

Eyewitness News didn't receive an answer from the Trump campaign to see if the message originates from them, but we did hear back from volunteers working for the campaign. they said tickets to rallies are always free unless you want to be in the V.I.P. section. All general seating for Saturday's rally is first come, first sever.

If you do get a text message offering tickets to Saturday's rally, your best option is to delete it without clicking on the link. Unsolicited links could have malware that can infect phones, steal passwords and open you up to identity theft.