Don't Fall For It: Scammers claiming to represent Wichita Police Dept. demand money

The Wichita Police Department warns of a phone scam resurfacing in which the caller claims to be a WPD officer in an attempt to steal your money/information.

Thursday, the WPD says it investigated a case when someone claiming to be a Wichita police lieutenant contacted a woman, demanding money for not responding to a federal-court subpoena.

The caller asked the woman to send payment to the United States Treasury Department. Police say this scam call came from 316-268-4111. They say the caller also used the number 316-835-0637.

"Please know that WPD department members will never call anyone on behalf of any federal, state, or local courts," the department says. "In addition, department members will never call requesting money or gift cards, and these types of calls are scams."

Anyone with questions about the legitimacy of a call from the WPD can hang up and call Wichita City Hall at 316-268-4111 to verify the the call's legitimacy, police say.

List of other valid WPD numbers answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday:

• Patrol North Police Station – 316-350-3400

• Patrol South Police Station – 316-350-3440

• Patrol West Police Station -316-350-3420

• Patrol East Police Station – 316-350-3460

"WPD will continue to investigate the scam and if you have any information about those responsible for this scam, please call WPD Detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111," the department says.