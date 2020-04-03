Don't Fall For It: The Department of Homeland Security is not enforcing a national quarantine

The National Guard is making sure you don't fall for a letter claiming the Department of Homeland Security will mobilize the National Guard to enforce a national quarantine.

"The Department of Homeland Security does not have the authority to mobilize the National Guard as described in the graphic," said Jane Welch, Director of Public Affairs. "Additionally, there is no discussion of a nation-wide quarantine."

According to the department, there are 72 Guardsmen on State Active Duty status currently supporting the COVID-19 response conducting warehouse operations, commodity distribution, planning, access control, mail room support, and manning the State Emergency Operations Center with inter-agency partners.

The National Guard has created the hashtags #KSRumorWatch, #SpreadFactsNotFear, and #StoptheRumors to help stop the spread of misinformation. Anyone with questions or concerns about whether something is legitimate can reach out to them via Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.