Don't Fall for It: FedEx text message scam

Don't be surprised if the latest scam hits you in your text messages.

How-To Geek says the text appears to come from companies such as FedEx.

The message starts out with pleasantries and reads, "Hello Mate, your FEDEX package with tracking code GB-6412-GH83 is waiting for you to set deliver preferences::" followed by a link.

How-To Geek, says do not open the message or click any links. Instead, block the sender and delete the message.

HTG did click the link. Here's what they found: PSA: Watch Out for This New Text Message Package Delivery Scam

FedEx says it does not request payment or personal information via unsolicited mail, e-mail or sms messages. If you have received a fraudulent e-mail or sms message that claims to be from FedEx, you can report it by forwarding it to abuse@fedex.com.