Doorbell cam helps police in finding package thief

The Wichita Police Department arrests its second package thief of the season after they say, footage from a Ring Doorbell shows a woman stealing a package off of a porch.

Police were able to view the video and identify the suspected "porch pirate" as 32-year-old Krista Dreiling. Police recovered the gift that was inside the stolen package, a laser tag kit for kids.

Wednesday, evidence from RING video footage also helped police arrest a 31-year-old woman for stealing packages

Earlier this week, an Andover homeowner helped police find a package thief targeting homes in his neighborhood.