Douglas Design District hopes to get more buy-in from businesses

The Douglas Design District has become known for its arts, business and culture, but now the association helping to shape the area said it's reaching its limits.

That's why leaders told Eyewitness News they need to consider options that allow them to continue the efforts already started and meet the needs of a growing community.

Tuesday night, Oct. 22, the association met with business and property owners to share information about what they're proposing and answer questions.

Reverie Coffee Roasters owner Andrew Gough said, "Reverie Coffee Rosters Owner I came to the district specifically because I wanted to be here."

Opening the doors to Reverie Coffee Roasters six years ago, Andrew Gough said the Douglas Design District has made the area a destination.

"It’s a fun, vibrant place to be," said Gough.

The district association is volunteer-led and voluntarily funded by members of the business community on Douglas Avenue between Washington and Glendale street with a focus on revitalization.

Over the years, they've done beautification projects like murals and marketing.

"Whether a business knows it or not, they benefit from being within the boundaries of the district," said Gough.

Even with the progress, Gough said this remains a place where there is room for improvement.

"We need better infrastructure for parking and for bicycles and for other forms of pedestrian activity," said Gough. "We need more businesses to fill the vacant holes."

The association said after 12 years, it's time to look for more sustainable options as some of their members are getting worn out.

"At this point, we’re asking more of them then they can possibly do as a volunteer, so we really need to be able to put something in place," Douglas Design District Executive Director Renee Duxler.

Renee Duxler said after looking at their options to create a more consistent funding source, and that's why they're proposing a Business Improvement District (BID).

"We've been able to do a tremendous amount with that small funding and small kind of core group of volunteers, but as our membership has grown, and as the popularity of the district has grown, it's almost like a business needing to scale. We've got to figure out a more sustainable funding model," said Duxler.

The BID mandates businesses or property owners in the boundary to pay a yearly fee to support existing and new efforts and projects.

The first year is estimated to raise about $50,000.

"Money raised from that special assessment or that investment gets used within the district," said Duxler.

The district includes 550 businesses, but Douglas Design District said the fee wouldn't impact them to start.

"At some point, we hope to [include] our bigger boundaries, but right now it’s going to be 183 businesses and with the properties included, about 200 that will be paying into funding activities to the street front properties," said Duxler.

In the meantime, that leaves business and property owners left to decide if this plan will get their backing.

Some are raising concerns but are throwing their support behind the effort.

Gough said, "It’s an incomplete district, with a lot of momentum and energy, and we need to keep moving that forward."

The Wichita City Council will need to approve the Business Improvement District.

If given the green light, it would take effect in 2021.

You can learn more about the Douglas Design District and proposed ideas on the development's website.

