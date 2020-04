Dr. Anthony Fauci is being immortalized in Bobblehead form.

As one of the lead members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Fauci has become beloved by much of the public and seen as a voice of reason.

In a time without sports, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum said they decided to try something new.

The bobbleheads cost $25 plus $8 for shipping... and $5 of every purchase will go to the American Hospital Association.