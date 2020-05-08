Drive-by celebration held for 80-year-old East High School groundskeeper

Family and friends drove by Wichita East High School Friday honking their horns to celebrate a long-time employee's birthday early.

JD Lautt will be 80 years old on Sunday. He’s been working at the high school for almost 40 years taking care of the grounds including the baseball fields and track.

Friday, cars passed the school honking their horns and holding balloons to thank Lautt for all of his hard work.

"My goodness, I can't hardly handle it. It's so great, so great, what a surprise, what a surprise, it took me backward it just got to me," said Lautt.

He will retire in December.