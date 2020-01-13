Kansas driver's license offices back to processing following nationwide outage\

Update:

The Kansas Department of Revenue says the AAMVA system is now up and driver’s license offices are back to processing driver’s license applications.

-----

Driver's license offices across the nation are affected by an outage.

The Kansas Department of Revenue - Division of Vehicles says it was notified by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) notified that the outage affects the state's driver verification systems.

All stations in Kansas are affected.

Without the AAMVA systems, the offices cannot accept any driver’s license applications, says the state.

AAMVA is working on the system. No timeline was given on when this will be fixed.