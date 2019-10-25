Dropping temperatures bring unwanted pests into homes

With a blast of cold temperatures soon expected across Kansas, business likely will spike for pest-control businesses as animals try to seek shelter indoors.

Whether they crawl, scurry or slither, critters are looking for refuge inside inside your home, and as temperatures drop, they could be hiding in plain site.

Pest-control business peaks in November with animals or insects like mice, cockroaches and even snakes. the best time to prepare, they say, is now.

Michael Patton with Patton Termite and Pest Control says it only takes a hole the size of a dime for mice to enter a house. He says you should start with a defensive strategy to get ahead of the issue before it becomes a problem.

Patton recommends placing mouse traps along the foundation of your home.

"A garage is usually their first stop," he says.

Next, he says you should seal off points of entry, closing cracks on the outside of your home. Finally, Patton says, you should remove clutter to eliminate hiding spots for small critters. A good place to start is in the basement or the garage.

If you prepare, it will pay off, Patton says. If you do find mice in your house, it's important to take care of the problem quickly. Pest-control experts say mice can reproduce every month, so it's important for homeowners to be proactive.