Drugs,cash, gun seized in pair of traffic stops in Barton County

Two men were arrested after deputies found drugs, cash, and a gun in a pair of traffic stops late Thursday night.

The arrests were part of a operation investigating methamphetamine trafficking in the county.

Just before 11:30 pm., deputies stopped a 2012 Ford F250 pickup for a traffic violation in the 100 block of W. Cheyenne St. in Hoisington.

Sheriff’s office K9 unit “Maxx” and handler Nick Katzenmeier were called to the scene. Maxx indicated the presence of controlled substances.

Deputies found drug paraphernalia, a firearm and a small amount of suspected methamphetamine.

The driver of the truck, identified as 42-year-old Jason Devine, was arrested. He was taken to the Barton County Jail where he was booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a firearm.

Devine posted a $10,000 bond and was later released.

Shortly after the first traffic stop was made, deputies pulled over a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup in the 1100 block of N. Park St. in Hoisington.

Again, Deputy Katzenmeier and Maxx arrived at the location and once more the canine indicated controlled substances were present.

Deputies arrested 57-year-old James Pfaff on information from Detective Hales involving the ongoing investigation.

Pfaff was taken to the Barton County Jail and booked on three counts possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in custody in lieu of a $300,000 bond.

A search warrant was executed on the pickup later in the day. More than ¼ pound of methamphetamine and in excess of $10,000 cash was seized.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, The DEA and the Great Bend Police Department.