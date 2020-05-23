Dry and breezy today, stormy Sunday into Memorial Day

Today, expect mostly cloudy skies across parts of southern and western Kansas, then skies become mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s, with a few areas in southwest Kansas hitting the low 90s.

A few showers/storms will be possible this evening, across parts of southwest and south-central Kansas, however this activity should diminish as the night progresses. More storms in the forecast for Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Storms Sunday will develop along a slow moving cold front and advancing dry-line. A few of these storms will be strong to severe with large hail and damaging wind gusts the primary threats. Yes, it's late May so an isolated tornado or two is always possible with the strongest storms.

More scattered showers and storms are likely Sunday night and Memorial Day. Storms Sunday and Monday will be strong, however the severe weather potential should diminish. Heavy rain becomes a bigger concern for parts of central and eastern Kansas with 1-3" of rain expected through the holiday.

Isolated to scattered storms will continue through the remainder of the week mainly during the late day and evening. Temperatures will be in the 80s today and Sunday with low 70s Memorial Day and Tuesday, returning to near normal the rest of the week into next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning clouds, then partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-20; gusty. High: 86.

Tonight: Isolated evening showers/storms. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 68.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon/evening showers/storms. Wind: S 15-20; gusty. High: 86.

Sunday night: Scattered showers/storms likely, heavy rain possible. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 64.

Mon: High: 73. Off/on scattered showers/storms.

Tue: High: 73. Low: 60. Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon storms.

Wed: High: 77. Low: 60. Mostly cloudy, slight chance of showers/storms.

Thu: High: 79. Low: 62. Partly cloudy with late day storms possible.

Fri: High: 79. Low: 62. Partly cloudy, afternoon showers/storms possible.

Sat: High: 82. Low: 62. Partly cloudy, afternoon showers/storms possible.